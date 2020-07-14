Deborah A. CollareRed Lion - Deborah A. Collare, 67, entered into rest Monday July 13, 2020 at Pappus House in York.Deborah is survived by her husband, Allen D. Collare, of 41 years; children Kevin Collare, Sharon Collare, Mark Collare and his wife Erin; 5 grandchildren; brother and sisters Rev. Lawrence McNeil, Susan Collins, Eileen Rusnack and her husband Bill, Janet McNeil and her husband Elyas; nieces and nephews.Mrs. Collare was born February 4, 1953 on Long Island, NY, a daughter of the late James and Muriel McNeil. She was a graduate of Penn State University and was employed as a school teacher at St. Joseph's Dallastown and York Catholic High School for 41 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Dallastown.A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday July 18th at St. Joseph Church 251 East Main Street, Dallastown. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Lawrence McNeil as celebrant. Please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. East York, is assisting with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St. York, PA 17402.