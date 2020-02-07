Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Deborah Ann (Sipe) Brophy


1956 - 2020
Deborah Ann (Sipe) Brophy Obituary
Deborah Ann (Sipe) Brophy

Seven Valleys - Deborah Ann (Sipe) Brophy, 63 of Seven Valleys, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Patrick J. Brophy.

Mrs. Brophy was born on August 17, 1956 in York and was the daughter of the late Harry and Gloria (Ness) Sipe.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her family, Melissa Litrenta, Mary Collins and her husband Clay, Melanie Waltimyer, David Litrenta and Justine Litrenta.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
