1/1
Deborah E. Funke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah E. Funke

Dover - Deborah E. Funke, 68, entered into rest at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pappus House in York.

Born June 30, 1952 in York, she was the daughter of Dorothy A. (McClellan) Funke of Dover and the late Richard H. Funke, Sr.

Deborah graduated from Dover Area High School in 1970 and received her diploma in computer technology from York County Area Vocational Technical School in 1980.

She worked a number of different jobs over the years.

Deborah was a founding member of Arlington E.C. Church in Red Lion where she served on the Board and taught children's Sunday School. Most recently, she attended St. David's E.C. Church in Dover.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Jolie M. Trimmer and husband, Sterling of York; and a brother, Richard H. Funke, Jr. and wife, Kelly of Dover. She was a loving, devoted aunt to her nephew and nieces, Nathan Trimmer, Naomi Van Den Elzen, Rebekah Trimmer, Kristyn DeNunzio and Emily Gohn; and grandnieces and grandnephews, Isaac, Abigail, Brynn, Rylan, Alex, Keely, Greysen and Jayce.

There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22 at St. David's E. C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arlington E.C. Church, 585 Lombard Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356; or St. David's E.C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved