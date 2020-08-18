Deborah E. Funke
Dover - Deborah E. Funke, 68, entered into rest at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pappus House in York.
Born June 30, 1952 in York, she was the daughter of Dorothy A. (McClellan) Funke of Dover and the late Richard H. Funke, Sr.
Deborah graduated from Dover Area High School in 1970 and received her diploma in computer technology from York County Area Vocational Technical School in 1980.
She worked a number of different jobs over the years.
Deborah was a founding member of Arlington E.C. Church in Red Lion where she served on the Board and taught children's Sunday School. Most recently, she attended St. David's E.C. Church in Dover.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Jolie M. Trimmer and husband, Sterling of York; and a brother, Richard H. Funke, Jr. and wife, Kelly of Dover. She was a loving, devoted aunt to her nephew and nieces, Nathan Trimmer, Naomi Van Den Elzen, Rebekah Trimmer, Kristyn DeNunzio and Emily Gohn; and grandnieces and grandnephews, Isaac, Abigail, Brynn, Rylan, Alex, Keely, Greysen and Jayce.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 22 at St. David's E. C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arlington E.C. Church, 585 Lombard Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356; or St. David's E.C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
