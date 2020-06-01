Deborah E. KeiserYork - Deborah Elaine Keiser, 70, died peacefully at her home in the presence of her family ending a three year courageous battle with cancer. She is now with our Lord and Savior and those who preceded her in death. She was the wife of Joseph Keiser with whom she enjoyed 49 wonderful years of marriage.Deborah was born in York, the daughter of William Daryman and Jacqueline Landis on Dec 24th, 1949. Both parents have preceded her in death. She is survived by a stepfather Irwin Landis of Winterhaven, FL. She was a 1967 graduate of Dover High School and studied at St. Lukes Nursing School in Bethlehem, PA. She worked at various medical offices in York, retiring from Spry Family Medicine.She is also survived by two children, son Eric Keiser and partner Karen Snyder of Lancaster and daughter Angela Graham and fiancé Paul Johnston of York. She most dearly loved her two grandchildren, Mackenzie Graham of New York and Mitchell Graham of York. She also leaves behind her brother John Daryman and wife Vickie and sister Diane Bain and husband Tom all from York. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and all friends will share in her loss.Deb was a member of Salem UCC in Jacobus and so much enjoyed the fellowship of the members and teachings of her ministers, Rev. Fred Walthour and Pastor Kevin Becker.Deb and Joe enjoyed spending fair weather camping along the Juniata River for many years with their 'camper friends' ironing out the issues of the world and also their Thursday night escapades with their competitive 'trivia friends' at Mexitaly Restaurant playing Zero Hour Trivia in the off season. She also made many friends at the YMCA where she was active and an inspiration in the LIVESTRONG program for cancer patients and survivors. She praised her doctors Adrienne Johnson M.D. and Dan Sotirescu M.D.for convincing and guiding her on her journey to give her time to enjoy life with her family.Services for Deb will be private at the convenience of the family. The John Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory of York is assisting with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions being made to any of the following in Deb's memory: Salem UCC, 24 Franklin St, Jacobus, PA 17407 - H.O.P.E., 16580 Green Valley Court, Stewartstown, PA 17363 - YMCA of York and York County, c/o LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, 90 North Newberry St, York, PA 17401.Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Salem UCC Church in Jacobus at a later date.