|
|
Deborah Godfrey
RED LION - Deborah Jean (Baker) Godfrey, 68, of Windsor Township, passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Dillard Simon Godfrey. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2020 .
Mrs. Godfrey was born in York on August 20, 1951 she was the daughter of Edward E. Baker of Red Lion and the late Eleanor (Weston) Baker. She retired after 35 years of service for BonTon in York where she was a computer operations manager.
She was a group leader of the Pulmonary Hypertension Support Group of York and a member at the Glenview Alliance Church of Glen Rock.
Deborah is survived by her children: Jeffery D. Godfrey and his wife Tracy of Emigsville and Jennifer R. Martin and her husband David of Dallastown; four grandchildren, D.J. Martin, Megan Martin, Joshua Baum, and Jackson Godfrey; a brother, Edward D. Baker; sisters, Deana S. Murphy, Susan M. Banks, Wenda L. Sneeringer and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private and entombment will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Deborah's Tribute Service can be viewed at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Facebook page or https://tinyurl.com/Deborah-Godfrey.
Memorial contributions can be made in Deborah's honor to the -York County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at Heffnercare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020