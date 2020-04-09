Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Godfrey


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Godfrey Obituary
Deborah Godfrey

RED LION - Deborah Jean (Baker) Godfrey, 68, of Windsor Township, passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Dillard Simon Godfrey. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2020 .

Mrs. Godfrey was born in York on August 20, 1951 she was the daughter of Edward E. Baker of Red Lion and the late Eleanor (Weston) Baker. She retired after 35 years of service for BonTon in York where she was a computer operations manager.

She was a group leader of the Pulmonary Hypertension Support Group of York and a member at the Glenview Alliance Church of Glen Rock.

Deborah is survived by her children: Jeffery D. Godfrey and his wife Tracy of Emigsville and Jennifer R. Martin and her husband David of Dallastown; four grandchildren, D.J. Martin, Megan Martin, Joshua Baum, and Jackson Godfrey; a brother, Edward D. Baker; sisters, Deana S. Murphy, Susan M. Banks, Wenda L. Sneeringer and many nieces and nephews.

Services are private and entombment will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Deborah's Tribute Service can be viewed at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Facebook page or https://tinyurl.com/Deborah-Godfrey.

Memorial contributions can be made in Deborah's honor to the -York County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at Heffnercare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -