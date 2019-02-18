|
Deborah J. Downs
Dover - Deborah J. (Bair) Downs, 62, died on Friday, February 15, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Mark R. Downs.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Ln., York, PA 17404. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on May 19, 1956 in Spry, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Phyllis J. (Smith) Bair. Deborah was an LPN for York Hospital.
Mrs. Downs was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in York. Deborah loved to bake and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Mark, Deborah is survived by her daughter, Marissa Molinar and her husband, Sean of York; and two grandchildren, McKenna and Roan Molinar.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joyful Noise Preschool, 2215 Brandywine Ln., York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019