Deborah J. Walker
Manchester, PA - Deborah J. Walker, 65, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy after battling lung cancer for the last 2 years. She was the loving wife of David E. Walker, Sr. to whom she was married 35 years.
Born in York, she was a daughter of Ruth I. (Warner) Toomey and the late Charles W. Toomey, Sr. Deb worked as a retail manager for over 20 years with Rutter's and enjoyed traveling to Disney World, listening to music and was a hard worker. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two sons David E. Walker, Jr. and his wife Desiree and Adam D. Walker and his wife Amanda; three granddaughters Paisley, Roselyn and Elaura Walker and one on the way; five siblings Shirley Rang, Charles W. Toomey, Jr and wife Barbara, Paul Toomey and wife Bernice, Sharon, wife of Jeff Manning and Terry Toomey.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603 in her memory. www.HartensteinCares.com