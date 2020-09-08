1/1
Deborah J. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah J. Walker

Manchester, PA - Deborah J. Walker, 65, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy after battling lung cancer for the last 2 years. She was the loving wife of David E. Walker, Sr. to whom she was married 35 years.

Born in York, she was a daughter of Ruth I. (Warner) Toomey and the late Charles W. Toomey, Sr. Deb worked as a retail manager for over 20 years with Rutter's and enjoyed traveling to Disney World, listening to music and was a hard worker. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two sons David E. Walker, Jr. and his wife Desiree and Adam D. Walker and his wife Amanda; three granddaughters Paisley, Roselyn and Elaura Walker and one on the way; five siblings Shirley Rang, Charles W. Toomey, Jr and wife Barbara, Paul Toomey and wife Bernice, Sharon, wife of Jeff Manning and Terry Toomey.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603 in her memory.

www.HartensteinCares.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved