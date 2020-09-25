1/
Deborah Joseph
1954 - 2020
Deborah Joseph

Seven Valleys - Deborah D. Joseph, 66, of Seven Valleys, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Hanover on March 16, 1954, she was the daughter of Florence L. (Klinedinst) Waltemyer of Seven Valleys and the late Abraham Waltemyer.

She went to Spring Grove Area School District and graduated from Vo-Tech.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters Sharon Dillon and Beth Kinard; her nieces Tiffani Moyer, Brandi Kinard and Shelbi Yohe; three great nieces and one great nephew whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her sister Kelly Barick and grandparents Francis and Elylynn Klinedinst and Abraham and Maria Waltemyer.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York is in charge of arrangements.

Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, www.kfcp.org/donate

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
