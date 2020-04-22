|
Deborah K. Amspacher
Dallastown - Deborah K. Amspacher, age 64, of York Township, Dallastown, died on April 21, 2020, at her residence.
Born October 15, 1955, in York, she was a daughter of Nancy R. (Wagoner) McWilliams, of Dallastown, and the late Merle L. McWilliams. She had worked at the former Donut World in Red Lion for more than 20 years, and after that at White Rose Bar and Grill, Round the Clock Diner. Most recently she had worked at Gabriel Brothers.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Jessica R. Easley, of York; four grandchildren, Alexis, Mia, Anthony, and Damon; a sister, Jacqueline L. Ream, of York; and a brother, James A. McWilliams, of Felton.
A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Brogue, with Pastor Chris Starr officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, PA 17403, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020