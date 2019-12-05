|
Deborah L. Payne, age 65, of Manchester, died at 3:05 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born October 17, 1954 in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Grugel) Payne. Miss Payne retired from New Cumberland Army Depot where she worked as a truck driver, and then worked at Maple Press Company.
Miss Payne is survived by a son, Todd M. Payne, and his wife Maranda of Dover; two grandchildren, Alivia and Nadia; two sisters, Karen Seggerty of Arnold, Maryland, and Cathy Berens of O'Fallon, Illinois; a brother, Thomas Payne of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Slesser, and a brother, Richard Payne.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Brian K. Rice, officiating. Viewing will be 1:00-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeastern Senior Center, PO Box 386, Mount Wolf, PA 17347.
