|
|
Deborah Young
Baltimore - Deborah "Debbie" Young, 68, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore. Deborah was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Young who predeceased her on February 18, 2018.
Debbie was born on July 17, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edwin A. and Dorothy E. Brown. She had a 30 -plus year career as a bank teller/manager for Nations Bank and Bank of America. Most recently, she retired on January 31, 2019 as a cashier from Safeway in Westminster.
She was passionate about reading and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson.
Debbie is survived by her daughter Nikki Warner (Matt) of New Freedom, PA and her son Ricky Young of Westminster. She also leaves her beloved grandson Nathan R. Warner of New Freedom; her sister, Elaine Wolf (John) of Virginia; a niece Mandi Ogaard and a nephew Garrett Wolf.
Her family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster where her funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in her memory, may be sent to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019