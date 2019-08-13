Services
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Young


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Young Obituary
Deborah Young

Baltimore - Deborah "Debbie" Young, 68, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore. Deborah was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Young who predeceased her on February 18, 2018.

Debbie was born on July 17, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edwin A. and Dorothy E. Brown. She had a 30 -plus year career as a bank teller/manager for Nations Bank and Bank of America. Most recently, she retired on January 31, 2019 as a cashier from Safeway in Westminster.

She was passionate about reading and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson.

Debbie is survived by her daughter Nikki Warner (Matt) of New Freedom, PA and her son Ricky Young of Westminster. She also leaves her beloved grandson Nathan R. Warner of New Freedom; her sister, Elaine Wolf (John) of Virginia; a niece Mandi Ogaard and a nephew Garrett Wolf.

Her family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster where her funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, in her memory, may be sent to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pritts Funeral Home
Download Now