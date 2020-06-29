Debra A. Sierra



Debra A. Sierra, 60, passed away Thursday June 25, 2020 at UPMC Memorial hospital due to ongoing health complications.



Deb was formerly a Director of housekeeping/ laundry for Colonial Manor nursing home in York. In addition she worked for and managed multiple properties in the hospitality industry including Comfort Inn, Super 8 Motel, and Holiday Inn. She enjoyed crafts, soft rock, baking, crime TV shows, cheesy Hallmark movies, whale watching, nascar, and game nights. Deb did it all! She planned and hosted holiday dinners, birthday parties and baby showers. She was the glue that held the family together. Her kindness has touched many lives and she will be missed dearly.



Born July, 30, 1959, she is preceded in death by her father; Richard Stone, Mother; Carol Montgomery Markel, and Stepfather; Larry Markel. Deb was the companion of Pat Hanahan. She leaves a son; Joseph M. Sierra, a daughter; Shanna Sierra-Conlen, Four brothers; Carl Stone, Rocky Stone, William Stone, and Blaine Markel. A sister; Roxanne Seitz, and a Stepmother; Carol Waltersdorff. Also surviving are cousin's, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Cremation services will take place at Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date at the convenience of the family. If you wish to attend the celebration of life please inquire via email. shannaleana@gmail.com









