Debra A. Updegraff
York - Debra A. Updegraff, age 65, of York, died at 1:23 PM Monday, September 2, 2019 at Pappus House.
Born September 21, 1953 in York, she was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Mae (Stanton) Stover. Mrs. Updegraff attended Valley View Alliance Church in Hellam.
Mrs. Updegraff is survived by three children, Jennifer L. Belch, and her husband Don of York, Luke E. Wolf, and his wife Tricia of York, and Becky S. Lindenberger, and her husband Shaun of Fredericksburg; six grandchildren, Timothy Stover, Autumn Belch, Cameron Wolf, Kylie Wolf, Tristan Belch, and Emily Lindenberger; the father of her children, David A. Updegraff; and two brothers, John and Robert Stover. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Stover.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019