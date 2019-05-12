|
Debra Dubs
York - Debra Kay (Patterson) Dubs, age 63, passed away on May 10, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Butch Dubs; together they shared over 33 years of marriage.
Debra was born in York on July 1, 1955 and was the daughter of the late John Patterson and Florence (Davis) Shenberger. She graduated from William Penn High School and worked as a Warranty Administrator in the automobile industry for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in York. She enjoyed gardening, trips to the beach, neighborhood block parties and cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Butch; she is survived by her son Ricky Peters; her stepdaughter Kimberly Kenworthy; her step sons David, Daniel, Douglas, and Dru Dubs; and 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Sipe and her nephews Steve and Albert.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to West York Ambulance, 320 E. Berlin Rd., York PA 17408 or SPCA of York Country, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019