Debra J. CannonDover - Debra J. (Knight) Cannon, 73, passed away peacefully at their family farm surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was the wife of 51 years to Donald M. Cannon Sr. who died in 2017.Debra Cannon was born in York on June 3, 1947, daughter of the late William G. Knight and Joyce E. (Knaub) and Robert ColdrenDebra graduated in 1965 from Northeastern High School.In addition to raising her children, she had several part time jobs including the former Pat Morgart's Bridal Shop. Debra later continued into full time work with Health Chem Corporations where she retired as a payroll secretary. Debra was an avid reader and even until her death was reading several books a week. Debra was blessed to have had amazing people and friends in her life that she met at as a volunteer with Heartland Hospice for 12 years.Survivors include a daughter, Melissa M. Workman and her husband, Edwin of Dover and a son, Donald M. Cannon Jr. and his wife, Angela of Iowa; four grandchildren, Zachary, wife (Grace) and Zoey Workman and Jacob and Cyrus Cannon; two sisters, Rebecca Orr of DE and Elaine Ahrens of IL. Debra had an amazing friend of 54 years, Carol Snyder who she opened her heart to and will miss very dearly.Debra requested no services.