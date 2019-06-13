|
Debra J. Hall
York - Debra Jean (Peterman) Hall, 65, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, June 10, 2019 from WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of Randy L. Hall.
Debra was born November 3, 1953 in Somerset, PA. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Ellen L. (Durst) Peterman, Sr. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Glenna F. (Peterman) Housel.
She attended West York School and William Penn Senior High School.
She was employed at Federal Paper Board as a packer, Oaktree Packaging as a Feeder, Caraustar Packaging as Quality Control for 33 years. She was also employed at WellSpan York Hospital in Housekeeping for eleven years before her retirement.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York with Pastor, Greg Wahlburg of Calvary Bible Church officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In addition to her husband of 27 years, Mrs. Hall is survived by two sons and a daughter, Edward L. Love III and his wife, Stephanie of West Palm Beach, Florida, John M.E. Love and his wife, Nancy of West York; Daughter, Amanda C.L. (Love) Sangster and significant other, Jonathan of South Carolina; twelve grandchildren, Miguel, Tyler, Bryce, Summer, Meryssa, Jake, Hunter, Jarrod, Madison, Mason, E.J. and Jaxson; six great grandchildren; one brother, Robert L. Peterman and his wife, Tammy of Stoystown, PA; nieces, nephews and cousins.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 13, 2019