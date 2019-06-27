|
|
Debra K. Roberson
Hallam - Debra K. (Ruth) Roberson, 62, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence in Hallam. She was the widow of the late James E. Roberson.
Mrs. Roberson was born in York, Thursday, November 1, 1956, daughter of the late James E. and Geraldine B. (Walker) Ruth, Sr.
She was previously employed by Stauffer's of Kissel Hill, East York. She was gifted in making hand woven baskets.
Survivors include a sister, Karen S. Chavez and her husband, John of York; a brother, James E. Ruth, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Manchester; two nephews, Joseph J. and Stephen J. Chavez; a niece, Amanda M. Gregory and her husband, Derek; a great niece, Kaylee O. Gregory; five stepchildren; and numerous step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry L. Ruth.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh,) PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 27, 2019