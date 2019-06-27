Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra K. Roberson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra K. Roberson Obituary
Debra K. Roberson

Hallam - Debra K. (Ruth) Roberson, 62, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence in Hallam. She was the widow of the late James E. Roberson.

Mrs. Roberson was born in York, Thursday, November 1, 1956, daughter of the late James E. and Geraldine B. (Walker) Ruth, Sr.

She was previously employed by Stauffer's of Kissel Hill, East York. She was gifted in making hand woven baskets.

Survivors include a sister, Karen S. Chavez and her husband, John of York; a brother, James E. Ruth, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Manchester; two nephews, Joseph J. and Stephen J. Chavez; a niece, Amanda M. Gregory and her husband, Derek; a great niece, Kaylee O. Gregory; five stepchildren; and numerous step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry L. Ruth.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh,) PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now