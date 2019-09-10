|
Debra "Deb" (Seager) Killion
Winburne - Debra "Deb" (Seager) Killion, 57, of Winburne, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Deb was born on November 10, 1961, in York, she was the daughter of the late William H. Seager, Elsie P. (Stambaugh) Winter and her stepfather, William R. Winter, who raised Deb as his own.
Deb was a 1979 graduate of Red Lion High School, Red Lion, Pa.
She was married on May 27, 2005, in Philipsburg, to Randy L. Killion, who survives at home.
She is also survived by two sisters, Michelle (Winter) Spangler and her husband, Cory, of Grantville and Melody (Seager) Wolfe and her husband, Wayne, of York; and one brother, Brian Seager, of York.
Also surviving are four children: Angela Owens and her husband, Chris, of Curwensville, William Cantara and his wife, Shraddha, of Columbus, Ohio, Stephanie Beyer and her husband, Eli, of Port Matilda and Roger Cantara and his wife, Cheyenne, of Winburne.
Ten grandchildren also survive: Michael, Drake, Isaiah and Peyton Witherite, Caleb Hudson, Alexa Beyer, Izibella, Samuel and Carrigan Cantara and Andrew Bass; one former son-in-law, Michael "Mick" Witherite, of Morrisdale; and numerous other extended family members.
Deb was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Norman and Dorothy (Zorbaugh) Stambaugh and her paternal grandparents, Harry and Kathryn (Carrigan) Seager, in addition to her mother, father and stepfather.
Deb enjoyed a number of activities and hobbies that included: going for rides with her loving husband, Randy, on the Harley and in their muscle cars; spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events; and acting with the Gethsemane Players at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 369 Allport Cutoff, Allport, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 6 pm, with Pastor Jim Hollister, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Debra's memory at www.pelotonia.org.
