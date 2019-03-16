|
|
Debra L. Carson
York - Debra L. Carson,63, entered into rest on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Memorial Hospital.
She was born April 25, 1955 in Oil City, PA. The daughter of the late Donald E. and Patricia (Hockenberry) Carson.
Debra had worked as a season operator in the snack food industry.
Following cremation a visitation will be 2-3 pm Sunday March 17, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.
She is survived by a daughter Christina Carson of Lancaster, a niece which was more like a daughter Holly Carson, two grandchildren Ian and Ava Carson, a sister Kimberly McClasky of Lancaster.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019