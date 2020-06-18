Debra L. WinekaYork - Debra L. Wineka was surrounded by family when she passed away on June 13, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.Debra was born Aug. 29, 1947 in Blair County, PA. The oldest of three siblings, she grew up in Altoona but spent most of her adult life in York County. She was the loving mother to Jeffrey and Jason Wineka, and longtime companion to David Pritzker. She adored her five granddaughters: Maggie, Annie, Olivia, Isabella and Sophia. She loved annual treks with family to the beaches of the Outer Banks. She also enjoyed monthly breakfast outings with her closest friends. A talented artist, Debra won several York County Fair first-place prizes for her beautiful and detailed dollhouses and dolls. She was also well known for her knitting and generously gave her handmade scarves to family and friends. An accomplished amateur historian, Debra spent decades meticulously tracing her family's genealogy back to the 1400s, and gladly assisted family and friends with their own genealogy research. She worked at York Wall Coverings and was an optical manager at a Gettysburg optometry practice where she met her longtime companion, David Pritzker, an optometrist. She ended her career at Weaver Eye Associates in York.Debra is survived by David, her sons, daughters-in-law Amy and Christina Wineka, sister Cathy Wolf, brother Kevin Wolf, two nieces, and former husband, Rodney Wineka. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosella and Robert A. Wolf. She will be buried next to them at Mt. Rose Cemetery in York. Debra loved her pets so her family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in her name to the York County SPCA. Her family will host a celebration-of-life gathering later this summer.