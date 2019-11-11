|
|
Dee Ann Lake
Red Lion - Dee Ann (McCoy) Lake, 79, went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, November 10. 2019 at UPMC Critical Care, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Dean L. Lake.
Services for Mrs. Lake are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born July 21, 1940 in Spice, WV she was the daughter of the late Howard W. and Ada F. (Morrison) McCoy. Dee graduated from Red Lion Sr. High School and Lancaster Bible College. She worked as a sales rep for Manpower for several years and spent the last 30 years a housewife.
Dee enjoyed going to the beach, eating crabs, puzzle books, and most of all sitting on her front porch with her loving husband of 62 years watching the wildlife around them.
Dee is survived by three children, Dean H. Lake and his wife, Linda, Robin A. Thomas and her husband, David both of Red Lion and Michael L. Lake and his wife, Sheila of York; eight grandchildren, Dena Lake, Dean Michael Lake, Trishia Warner, Matthew Barninger, Brystal Schmitt, Ashley Brune, Michael Lake and Dean Matthew Lake; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Hallie Jayne Powers and Howarda Leigh Danley both of Red Lion; many nieces and nephews; and her loving cat Miss Kitty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38015.
The family wants to thank the staff and nurses at UPMC Critical Care in York.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019