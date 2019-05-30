|
DeEtta D. Russell
York - DeEtta D. (Keefer) Russell, 69, passed away May 26, 2019, six days after her husband of 47 years, Louis R. Russell, passed away. Born in York, Pa on September 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth N. and Edith A. (Smith) Keefer, Sr.
DeEtta graduated from York High and worked as a telephone operator and service representative for GTE. She loved spending time with her family and keeping in touch with everyone.
DeEtta leaves to cherish her memory a host of beloved family members. Memorial contributions may be made in DeEtta's honor to the SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406 or to Hospice Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way York, Pa 17402. Services will be private. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019