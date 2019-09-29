|
Delle R. Hildebrand
Red Lion - Delle R. Hildebrand, 85, of Red Lion passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Joan E. (Knaub) Hildebrand of Red Lion with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Born in North Hopewell, he was the son of the late Grant R. and Haziel M. (Hess) Hildebrand.
Delle was a United States Army Veteran, serving as a messenger in Germany from 1957-1958. He worked as a farmer all his life. He volunteered 60 years at the North Hopewell-Winterstown Fire Co. and served on the Winterstown Borough Council for 10 years and as a Roadmaster for 35 years until present. He was a member of St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church. Delle enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his three children Lowell D. Hildebrand and his wife Tami of Winterstown, Scott D. Hildebrand and his longtime companion Karen Ruth of Winterstown and Sheila J. Bupp and her husband Brian of Brogue; six grandchildren Evan and Levi Bupp, Joshua and Jacob Hildebrand, Katy Rexroth and Cody Hildebrand; one great granddaughter Abigail Rexroth; a sister Theda Hildebrand Seitz and her husband Robert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Martha Hildebrand.
There will be a visitation on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Katie Brantner officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church; 11894 Susquehanna Trail South Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019