Delma G. Strickler
York - Delma G. (Markley) Strickler, 90, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Pappus House. She was the wife of the late Murray L. Wagner and the late Clair M. Strickler.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road, York with Rev. Timothy L. Shuey officiating. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 AM Wednesday at the Church. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born August 8, 1928 in Newberry Twp., a daughter of the late Ralph M. and Fannie E. (Cassel) Markley, she had worked as a private housekeeper. Mrs. Strickler was a member of York Alliance Church and Christian Women's Luncheon Group.
Mrs. Strickler is survived by two sons, Wayne A. and wife Peggy Wagner of Greenville, SC and Richard L. Wagner of York; a stepson, Larry E. Strickler of Mt. Wolf; two grandchildren, Matthew A. Wagner and Sara Wagner Robb both of Greenville; and four great grandchildren, Eli and Katie Wagner and Athens and Ash Robb. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Markley, Jr., Harold "Pete" Markley and Eugene Markley; and a sister, Helen Spangler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402 or to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019