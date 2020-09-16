1/
Delma Katrine Buser
Delma Katrine Buser

Shrewsbury - Delma Katrine (Shearer) Buser, 91, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Shrewsbury, she was the daughter of the late Curvin J. and Evelyn L. (Trabert) Shearer.

She was the wife of the late Raymond S. Buser for 53 years. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons David Keith Buser and James Stacy Buser; 4 granddaughters; 5 great grandchildren and two brothers Cylde and Harold Shearer.

She was preceded in death by her two siblings Elizabeth Stermer and James Shearer.

Delma graduated from New Freedom High School, Class of 1947 and was a resident of Loganville since 1953. She was employed as a seamstress in various local sewing factories for approx. 20 yrs. and then at AMP in Jacobus for 24 yrs. until she retired in 1994. She also worked at Browns Orchard Farm Market part-time. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Loganville for 40 yrs. and a member of AARP (Southern York County). She enjoyed reading and traveling.

Graveside Services will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM from St. Peter's Cemetery, Seven Valleys, PA. All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, South Central PA Chapter; 2001 N. Front St., Building Two, Suite 321, Harrisburg, PA 17102.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
