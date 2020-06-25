Delmar Adams
Delmar Adams

Windsor Twp. - Delmar M. Adams, 96, passed away June 25, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Ellen Adams married for 31 years on June 11, 2020.

Born in Grant City, Missouri on October 26, 1923, Delmar was the son of the late John and Leeola Adams. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn Adams and Raymond Adams; four sisters, Ruby Book, Alma Klindenst, Verta Frey and Lorraine Mummert.

He had two daughters, Stacy Klinger (fiancé Jerry Miller) Wanda Strickler (husband Ron); two sons Ed Wilt (wife Georgia) and preceded in death by James Adams; two step children, David E Anderson (wife Cheryl) and Cynthia Descar (fiancé Steve Moody).

Delmar worked for Campbell Chain for 26 years and retired as a second shift supervisor in 1988.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff from hospice for the help in caring for Delmar.

The viewing will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9 AM to 11 AM at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mount Rose Avenue, York. A private graveside service will be with family immediately following the viewing at Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor, Paul Guiliano officiating.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
