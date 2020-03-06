|
|
Delmar L. Burkholder
York - Delmar L. Burkholder, 89, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Rest Haven York. He was the husband of Loretta A. (Blouse) Burkholder, his wife of 68 years.
Delmar was born December 29, 1930, in York Co., the son of the late John F. and Ethel N. (Snyder) Burkholder.
Delmar was a member of St. Paul's "Wolf's" Church in York and Senior Life in York.
In addition to his wife Loretta, Delmar is survived by his children, Charlotte M. Deardorff and her husband Ken of Dover, Jeffrey L. Burkholder of York, and Sheryl L. Szewc and her husband Bill of York, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a brother, Vincent Burkholder of Red Lion, and a sister, Fern Adkins of Dover. He was predeceased by a brother, Meryl Burkholder and a sister, Elaine Moser.
Funeral services and burial will be held private. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Dr, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020