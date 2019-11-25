|
Delores A. Bucher
York - Delores A. Bucher, age 80, of York, passed away peacefully at Providence Place of Dover on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Born on September 21, 1939 in York, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy H. and Margaret (Haring) Hare. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne E. Bucher, Jr. in 1975.
Delores was a 1957 Central High graduate and worked for Food Fair/Pantry Pride. Her favorite times were family gatherings, watching game shows, and doing word search puzzles. With a smile on her face, she was always faithful that everything would be ok.
Delores is survived by daughters, Debbie Hummel, and her husband Mark, and Wanda Forsythe, and her husband Greg; a son, Wade Bucher, and his wife Barb; five grandchildren, Erica Collins, Doug Collins, Lauren Gard, Mike Bucher, and Matt Bucher; and two great grandchildren, Destiny Wertz and Lily Gard.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 9:00-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 1500 Paxton Street, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17104 or the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Ste 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019