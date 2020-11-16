Delores Blouse
York - Delores M. (Hulshart) Blouse, 84, of York passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Earl Blouse for 63 years.
Born August 10, 1936 in York County, she was the daughter of the late J. Royston and Viola M. (Godfrey) Hulshart.
She is fondly remembered for her love of animals and the kindness she showed to everyone she met. Delores and her husband operated Dee's Catering truck for 38 years. She also loved managing her rental properties and helping her tenants.
In addition to her husband, Earl, Delores is survived by 3 daughters: Bonnie Blouse and wife, Dodie Froutz of York, Connie Blouse of York and Diane Blouse and husband, Kelly James of York. She is also survived by 2 granddaughters, Danita Blouse and her children, Ashantay, Jordan and Ariana and Alyssa Blouse and her son, Reed, as well as 1 son, Brian Blouse of Montana and his family. Delores loved her family and they loved her with all their hearts.
A funeral service to celebrate Delores' life will be held on Friday, November 20th at 2:30 pm at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown. Interment will follow in St. John's Blymire's Cemetery. A time to share memories and visit with the family will also be on Friday from 1:00 pm until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Please wear a mask for visitation and funeral services.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance for Life Rescue; 737 Taylor Rd.; Windsor, PA 17366 Or Animal Rescue: 2 Heritage Farm Dr.; New Freedom, PA 17349.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com