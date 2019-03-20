|
Delores Brenneman
SPRING GROVE - Delores A. (Messersmith) Brenneman, 76, of Codorus Twp. passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late John A. Brenneman, Sr. Before Mr. Brenneman's passing on January 31, 2019, the couple had celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on April 2, 2018.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greenmount United Methodist Church, 4242 Greenmount Church Rd. in Glen Rock. With a visitation from noon-1p.m. Her pastor, The Rev Dr. Dianne Bentley will be officiating at the service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mrs. Brenneman was born in York on March 21, 1942, the daughter of the late Elmer L. and Helen C. (Stauffer) Messersmith. She worked for Therit's Catering and Vending, in Codorus, Wayneco Kitchen Cabinet Factory in York, and retired from Thonet Furniture Factory in York.
Mrs. Brenneman was a member of Greenmount United Methodist Church in Glen Rock. She was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Brenneman leaves a son, John Brenneman, Jr. and his wife Susan of Spring Grove; three daughters, Donna Zearfoss and her husband Paul, Jr. of Dallastown, Debrah Sosa and her husband Joe of Hanover, and Diane Grams and her husband Darrin of Hanover; three grandchildren, Kelsey Chilcote, Kirsten Sosa, and Devin Grams; and a great grandson, Connor Chilcot. She also leaves four brothers, Royce, Willis, Roland, and Barry Messersmith; and six sisters, Sondra Joines, Marion Dittenhafer, Doris Gink, Kathleen Staub, Carol Salmon, and June Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. A sister, Linda Messersmith had preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019