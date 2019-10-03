|
Delores C. Shields
York - Delores C. Shields, 86, died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Country Meadows-West.
She was the wife of Vernon R. Shields, sharing 62 years of marriage.
Delores was born in Dallastown on April 29, 1933, daughter of the late George and Emma (Eberly) Croker.
Delores graduated from Bob Jones Academy and then from Bob Jones University. She was an English Teacher at Central High School. Delores was a member of North Hills Bible Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her husband, Delores is survived by a daughter, Sue E. Kohr and her husband, Stephen of Manchester; two sons, Stephen R. Shields of York and George Mark Shields and his wife, Melissa Ann of York; seven grandchildren, Daniel S. Kohr and his wife, Larissa, Adam M. Kohr and his wife, Kendra, Zachary D. Kohr and his wife, Caitlin, Micah J. Kohr and his fiancée, Tierney Bair, Mackenzie R. Shields, Nicholas M. Shields, and Bryce W. Shields; three great grandchildren, Harper, Lawson, and Max Kohr; and her sister, Doris Greenawalt and her husband, William. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry Croker; and two sisters, Ruth Tenney and Jean Hodges.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at North Hills Bible Church, 1951 North Hills Road, York, with Pastor David E. Moss officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Canadochly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Hills Bible Church, 1951 North Hills Road, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019