|
|
Delores E. Baker
Wrightsville - Delores E. Baker, 88, formerly of Wrightsville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Earl H. and Grace V. Hollinger Baker. Delores worked in the purchasing department at York International Corporation for 37 1/2 years before her retirement in 1988, and was a member of the 25 year club. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church; AARP; and the Book Nook at York Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, reading, and loved the West. She also enjoyed her cousins' families, watching them grow into young adults.
She is survived by her cousins.
A Private Service and Burial will be held at Bainbridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 340 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020