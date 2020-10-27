Delores H Shoemaker
Dover - Delores H. Shoemaker, 86, entered into eternal rest at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of James M. Shoemaker, Jr. The couple celebrated 69 years of marriage on March 24, 2020.
Born December 18, 1933 in Warrington Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Grace E. (Harding) Beck.
Delores had 26 and a half years of service in the cafeteria of Dover Intermediate School.
She was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Dover and AARP. Delores enjoyed crocheting afghans, gardening and bird watching.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Sally A. Bish and husband, John and Deborah M. Johnson and husband, Kevin, all of East Berlin; six grandchildren, Jonathan Bish, Laurie Collins, Kevin Johnson, Jr., Stephanie Brown, Bethany Walters and Samuel Johnson; 14 great grandchildren; and her sister, Pauline Lecrone of Dover.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Delores' service at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Those in attendance are reminded to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
