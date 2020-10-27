1/1
Delores H. Shoemaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores H Shoemaker

Dover - Delores H. Shoemaker, 86, entered into eternal rest at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of James M. Shoemaker, Jr. The couple celebrated 69 years of marriage on March 24, 2020.

Born December 18, 1933 in Warrington Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Grace E. (Harding) Beck.

Delores had 26 and a half years of service in the cafeteria of Dover Intermediate School.

She was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Dover and AARP. Delores enjoyed crocheting afghans, gardening and bird watching.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Sally A. Bish and husband, John and Deborah M. Johnson and husband, Kevin, all of East Berlin; six grandchildren, Jonathan Bish, Laurie Collins, Kevin Johnson, Jr., Stephanie Brown, Bethany Walters and Samuel Johnson; 14 great grandchildren; and her sister, Pauline Lecrone of Dover.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Delores' service at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Those in attendance are reminded to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved