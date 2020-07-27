1/1
Delores I. Hilt
Delores I. Hilt

Newberry Twp. - Delores I. Hilt, age 91, passed away peacefully into the presence of the Lord, at Providence Place on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Delores graduated from William Penn High School. She enjoyed being a beautician and owned her own beauty shop for many years. She also worked at Freed & Bowers Insurance for 18 years, retiring from Continental Insurance in 1991.

Delores was preceded in death by her mother Beulah Hilt and her brother Clair Hilt. She is survived by many cousins.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Pastor David Slautterback officiating. Viewing will be 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks & appreciation to Providence Place & Hospice for all they've done for Delores and the family.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
