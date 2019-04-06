|
|
Delores I. Prowell
YORK - Delores I. (Snelbaker) Prowell, 94, of York, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York. She was the wife of the late Charles P. Prowell who passed away on May 4, 2014.
Mrs. Prowell was born March 27, 1925, in York and was the daughter of the late Irvin and Annie (Holler) Snelbaker.
In 1942, she graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed by Superior Box Factory in Mount Wolf and also had a day care center in her home for many years. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf, Farm Women Group #7, Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf and the Ladies Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Prowell is survived by her daughters, Susan Sanger of Mount Wolf, Nanette Heidlebaugh and her husband Steven of Dover, and Kendra Zortman and her husband Timothy of Manchester; her sons, Charles Prowell and his wife Michelle of York, and Duane Prowell and his wife Tina of Spring Grove; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren, and 1 step-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Prowell, her grandson, Michael Sanger, her sisters, Cecilia Hoover, and Betty Kinports, her brother, James Snelbaker, and her son-in-law Ronald Sanger.
Her funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, Monday, April 8, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewings will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 and 12:00 to 1:00 PM Monday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be her pastor Reverend Mark Zortman.
Contributions may be made to .
To share memories of Mrs. Prowell please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019