Delores Inners
Dallastown - Delores E. (Myers) Inners, 90 of Dallastown passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at ManorCare Dallastown. She was the beloved wife of the late William S. "Bud" Inners who passed in 1987.
Born September 2, 1929 in York, she was a daughter of the late Ernest E. and Mabel G. (Boeckel) Myers.
Delores was a self-employed hairdresser and owned Delores Inners Beauty Salon for 30 years. She was also a member of the Dallastown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. An avid fan of Polka music, she especially loved Lawrence Welk. Her family extends special gratitude to the staff on Ward 3 at ManorCare Dallastown for the excellent care they provided.
Mrs. Inners is survived by her son, Jim W. Inners and his wife, Josi of Middletown, DE.; 4 granddaughters: Theresa Rinehart, Alyssa Inners, Leah Inners and Kayla Nash; 1 sister-in-law, Elaine (Inners) Kile, as well as many other loving family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy A. Rinehart, her sister, Donna Myers and her brother, Harold Myers.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Delores Inners will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at 11am at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Pastor Jim Quoss officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Cemetery, York. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Thursday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, please be advised that only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com