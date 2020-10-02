Delores M. BilletDover Twp. - Delores M. Billet, age 88, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 8:21 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover.Born January 11, 1932, in Hellam, a daughter of the late Albert and Sadie (Slade) White, she graduated in 1950 from Hellam High School. She retired from Scrivner as a key punch operator, and had briefly worked for Visiting Angels. Mrs. Billet was a member of Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church in Hellam and enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, church picnics and family reunions.Mrs. Billet is survived by four daughters, Teresa G. Billet and her husband John T., of Dover, Tina M. Newcomer, of Dover, Kim L. McCoy and her husband Greg, of Wellsville, and Jacqueline E. Kline, of York; seven grandchildren, April, Seth, Jarrod, Sara, Alex, Austin, and Tanner; five great grandchildren; and one sister, Geraldine Asper. She was also preceded in death by one brother; and eight sisters.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. Kelly Shifflet, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church, 85 Old Church Lane, York, PA 17406.