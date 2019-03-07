|
Delores M. Slenker
RED LION - Delores M. "Toot" (Ehrhart) Slenker, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services-Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Mervin W. "Oz" Slenker, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Peter's Church, 1708 Seitzville Rd, Seven Valleys. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Thomas Beck. Viewings will be held from 6-8PM, Sunday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion and from 10-11AM, Monday at the church. Burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born October 15, 1934 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Beatrice (Lloyd) Ehrhart.
She was employed at Christ Lutheran Daycare for 14 years where she worked in the infant room until her retirement.
A 1952 graduate of Dallastown High School, she enjoyed jig saw puzzles, adult coloring books and attended St. Peter's Church.
Mrs. Slenker is survived by five children, Dane L. Slenker and wife, Lori of York, Carol S. Leas and husband, G. Michael of Red Lion, Dave A. Slenker and companion, Karen of Newville, Mindy J. Eveler and husband, Mark of Felton and Melissa M. Sweitzer and husband, Mark of Glen Rock; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Sweitzer, a great grandson, Caleb Slenker, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point Women's Counsel & Advocacy Center, Inc., 2100 E. Market Street, York Pa 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019