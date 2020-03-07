|
Delores Mae Smith
Red Lion - Delores Mae (Gipe) Smith, 77, was called home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale Dean Smith, to whom she was married to for 29 years before his passing in 1995.
Born on November 23, 1942 in York, she was a daughter of the late D. Randolph Sr. and Dorothea (Matthews) Gipe. Delores worked for the Red Lion Junior High for about 15 years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time putting together jigsaw puzzles, tending to her flower bed, and sitting on her porch to watch the hummingbirds. She loved spending time with her family and babysitting her great grandchildren. For many years, she traveled with her best friend, Gladis, to Florida during the winter months. Delores was a member of Windsor Assembly of God.
Delores is survived by a son, D. Dean Smith; daughter, Carol Koontz and husband, Harry Jr.; two grandchildren, Jesse Koontz and Jennifer (Koontz) Flinchbaugh and husband, Matthew; seven great grandchildren and three sisters, Gloria Salter, Dorean Chriswell and Donna Poleto. She is preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Madison Jylenn Koontz and four brothers, Earl Matthews, Randy Gipe Jr., Dale Gipe and Barry Gipe.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Golembiowski. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial is at Salem Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Windsor Assembly of God, 21 N. Penn Street, Box 340, Windsor, PA 17366. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020