|
|
Delores Morris
York - Delores I. (Dee) Hartlaub Morris entered into eternal rest on October 21, 2019. She was the wife of Wayne R. Morris to whom she was married for 15 years.
Born in York County on June 2, 1944, she was a daughter of Thomas and Portia (Barnhart) Hartlaub. She attended Spring Grove High School and worked at Toys'R'Us, Heritage Hills, and as a manager at Camelot Arms and North Hills Apartments until her retirement.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from10:00 am until 11:00 am at New Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1873 New Fairview Church Road, York, PA 17403. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at the church.
In addition to her husband, Dee is survived by a son Kenneth M. Worley, daughter Tina I. Raffensberger (Andy), stepson Todd Morris, stepdaughter Lori A. Villarreal (Tony), 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and three sisters Fran Glatfelter, Gloria Miller and Sue Anderson. She was preceded in death by brothers Herbert, Charles, Burnell, Robert and Earl and sisters Beatrice Wolfe, Gertrude Heisey and Nadin Olewiler.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the of Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019