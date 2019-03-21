|
|
Delores R. Bailey
YORK - Delores R. (Ness) Bailey, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her residence in W. York Borough. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Bailey who passed away in 1982.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams Street, York with her pastor, the Rev. Darcy Reis officiating. A viewing will be held from 10am-12pm, Monday at the church. Burial will be held in Greenmount Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born September 27, 1930 in W. York Borough, she was a daughter of the late George E., Pauline E. (Rentzel) Ness. She was a 1948 graduate of W. York High School, where she was involved in cheerleading, volleyball and basketball.
She was the office manager for their family business, Allied Septic Tank Company for several years.
A longtime W. York Bulldog fan, she was also a member of St. James Lutheran Church where she participated in the Sunshine Club. She was a life member of both the W. York VFW—Post 8951 Ladies Auxiliary and the Viking Club. Delores volunteered at the York Lutheran Home, used to snowmobile in the 1970's in Potter County with her husband, was an avid bowler for many years, a member of various card clubs for 50 years, enjoyed her Saturday morning breakfast club and Senior Citizens Club.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by two children, Robert L. Bailey and Dena D. Heiland and husband, Glenn; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Brandon and Bobby Bailey; four grandchildren, Guinevere, Katori, Brady and Bode; two step grandchildren, Jason Heiland and Julia Nicholson; three step grandchildren, Kacie, Marcus and Ashley; one brother, George Ness; one sister, Gloria Brokenshire; daughter-in-law, Debra Bailey; granddog, Otis and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Bailey and a brother, Glenn Ness.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams Street, York, Pa 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019