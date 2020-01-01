|
Delores Smyser
York - Delores I. (Moul) Smyser, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Carl Z. Smyser. The couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on December 24, 2019.
Delores was born in Jackson Township, March 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Ivan L. and Anna K. (Menges) Moul. She was a 1948 graduate of West York High School and member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lucinda Roth and her husband, Gerald of York, Lynette Baker and her husband, William of Spring Grove; a son, Lawrence and his wife Lori of York; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Marlene Tyson of Seven Valleys and Lorraine Russell of Cumming, GA; and a brother, Ivan L. Moul, Jr. of Mt. Joy. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Corporal Luke Runyan.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd. in York, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Her pastors, The Reverend Sally A. Gausman and The Reverend Paul W. Gausman will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in St. Paul (Wolf's) Union Cemetery in York. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Organ Fund, 250 Trinity Rd., York, PA 17408. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020