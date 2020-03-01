Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Summer Hill Cemetery
Auburn, PA
Delores Valinski


1945 - 2020
Delores Valinski Obituary
Delores Valinski

RED LION - Delores "Dee" (Moyer) Valinski, 74, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy.

She was born in Allentown, the daughter of the late Ernest R. Moyer, Sr. and is survived by her mother, Doris (Shaner) Moyer Zemba. She is also survived by her husband James A. Valinski; children, Steven, Sherri, Mark, and Amy; three grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and siblings, Anna Wilkerson, Ernest Moyer, Jr., and Carl Moyer. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Moyer.

She graduated from York College of PA with a degree in Health Record Administration and worked in the medical record department at Lancaster General Hospital until her retirement. She was active in the Holistic Healing Community in the York area for many years. She will be missed by those she knew and loved.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in St. Paul's Summer Hill Cemetery in Auburn, PA. Certified Celebrant Betty Frey will be officiating at the service. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
