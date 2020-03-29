|
Deloris E. Grammes
York - Deloris E. Grammes, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Charles F. Grammes, MD. The couple wed on June 1, 1957
Born on January 28, 1931 in Red Lion, she was the daughter of the late Bryan and Lucy (Taylor) Herman. She was a graduate of Red Lion Senior High School and York Hospital School of Nursing. Her professional career was spent at Wellspan York Hospital, South Mountain Tuberculosis Sanatorium in South Mountain, PA and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville and Christ Lutheran Church in Spry. She served in worship and volunteer activities at both churches. She also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and Maria Joseph Manor, both in Danville.
She was a loving wife and mother. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Jeffery of Slidell, LA; a daughter, Christine Grammes Smith and husband, Peter of Springfield, VA; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Evelyn Kerr and Joan Hoffman, both of York. She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Herman; and three brothers, Bryan, Kenneth and Robert Herman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2385 South Queen St., York, PA 17402 or , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020