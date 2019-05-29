|
Deloris E. Heikes
York - Deloris E. Heikes, 84, of York passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Rest Haven York.
She was the wife of Floyd E. Heikes, Jr, 94, who also resides at Rest Haven. They were married for 69 years.
Deloris was born in Chanceford Twp., on July 22, 1934. Daughter of the late Daniel D. Hake and Emma (Mitzel) Hake Keener.
She worked at D.E. Stauffer Biscuit Company for 15 years.
The viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The celebration of life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Donald Belch officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In addition to her husband, Deloris is also survived by 5 children; Roger E. Heikes of Virginia, Jeannette Ambrosius of York, Deborah Heikes of New Mexico, Jeffery Heikes of Halifax, and Sandra Heikes of Carlisle. 7 grandchildren , 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcelene E. Rodgers, a granddaughter, Crystal Barrows, a sister, Mary Myers and her step father, Walter P. Keener.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Church, PO Box 3130 York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019