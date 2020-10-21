Deloris R. (Rennoll) KnudsonRed Lion - Deloris R. (Rennoll) Knudson, of Red Lion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 4:48pm at the age of 87. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Knudson who entered into rest on May 25, 2006.She was born in York on November 25, 1932 and was the daughter of the late John and Lulu Rennoll.Deloris was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and tending to her flowers and plants. Most importantly, Deloris enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. Deloris was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion.She is survived by her son David E. Knudson and wife, Marica, of Red Lion, and her daughter Donna Stambaugh and husband, Lonnie, of York. She was the grandmother to Amanda Knudson of York, Beckie Moyer and husband Chris, of Carlisle, and Brett Stambaugh and wife, Sarah, of York. In addition, Deloris also is survived by her three great grandchildren, Andrew, Jase and Rylan, as well as her brother, Robert Rennoll and wife, Gloria, of Glen Rock. She was preceded in death by her daughter Diane Knudson who entered into rest in 2012 and her son Richard A. Knudson who entered into rest in 1955.A viewing will be held at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10 to 11AM. A service of Honor and Praise for Deloris will begin at 11am with her her Pastor, Rev. Ronald L. Doverspike officiating. Burial will be at Red Lion Cemetery.As per our Governor, masks and social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The York Cancer Patient Help Fund. Donations may be addressed to: Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.