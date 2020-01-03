Services
Dena K. Arnold

Dena K. Arnold Obituary
Dena K. Arnold

Newberry Twp - Dena K. Arnold, age 69, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 8:30 AM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Francis L. Arnold, Jr.

Born August 3, 1950 in Mechanicsburg, she was a daughter of the late Melvin D. and Myrtle Mae (Scrugg) Hollerbush. Mrs. Arnold worked as an assembler at Red Lion Controls, a Spectris Company. She enjoyed going to the mountains, camping and playing bingo.

In addition to her husband of 52 years, Mrs. Arnold is survived by a daughter, Lori L. McGlaughlin, and her husband Steven of Craley; five grandchildren, Collin, Alexander, Molly, Ashley and Tyler; two brothers, Barry Hollerbush and Michael Hollerbush; and a sister, Brenda Gladfelter.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ambassadors Bible Chapel, 3000 York Haven Rd, Manchester, PA 17345.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
