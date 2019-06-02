|
Denise M. Treat
ETTERS - Denise M. (Buseck) Treat, 57, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Harrisburg Hospital. She was the wife of Robert F. Treat to whom she was married for 25 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., York. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Eric Hillegas. A viewing will be held from 11am-12pm, Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born November 11, 1961 in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Archie W. and Betty L. (Wright) Buseck. She was a 1979 graduate of Red Land High School.
She was employed in the postal department as mail clerk for Highmark Blue Shield until her retirement in 2002.
A member of Christ Community Church in Camp Hill and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assoc. Ladies Auxiliary, she also enjoyed art, drawing and poetry. She loved spending time with family, joking, cooking for everyone and traveling with her husband.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Treat is also survived by two daughters, Shanna M. Coleman and her husband, Christopher and Kristina L. Keckler and her fiancée, Jason Weary; one grandchild, Cheyanne; one brother, Mark W. Buseck and wife, Rochelle; one sister, Doreen K. Bockelkamp and husband, Roy; nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Ave—15 Floor, New York, New York 100717.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019