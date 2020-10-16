Dennis Altland
Spring Grove - Dennis Leroy Altland, age 69, passed away at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York on October 14, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Miller) Altland; they shared over 50 years of marriage.
Dennis was born in Dover on July 19, 1951 and was the son of the late David Altland and Evelyn (Witman) Altland. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1969 and worked as a truck driver for many years prior to retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the York Adams Beagle Club. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he cherished the time he spent with his grandsons.
In addition to his wife Patricia; he is survived by his daughter Shana Dickison and her husband Allen of Thomasville; his son Dwain Altland and his wife Tammy of Spring Grove and his grandsons David and Avery and his step-grandchildren Shane, Matthew, Bethany, and Raina. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Altland and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Christopher and his brother David and his sister Dawn Altland.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00PM at Paradise Union Cemetery (Holtzschwamm), 4321 Church Rd. Thomasville PA with Pastor Jeffrey Reaver officiating. Cremation services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, the family requests that if you plan to attend the graveside service, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. The family also requests for you to please dress casual and wear something blue or camouflage.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to your local American Cancer Society
Office.
