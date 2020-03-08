|
Dennis Billet
York - Dennis Billet passed away on March 6, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care of Mt. Joy PA. He graduated from William Penn High School. He was employed at Johnson Controls for 43 years as a welder and later as an inspector.
On December 19, 2019 he and his wife celebrated fifty-five years of marriage. He is survived by his wife Sue Ann (Felty) Billet; his son Jeffrey Billet; his sister in laws Janet Felty and her partner Carol Downes, and Jane Billet Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his granddaughters Nicole Billet and Taylor Billet; and his great-granddaughters Autumn Swords and Miley Clark. He was preceded in death by his father Marlet Billet; his mother Aileen Billet; and his brother Dale Billet.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, was an avid reader. He got great pleasure from seeing and being with his granddaughters. He also belonged to Snow Shoe Gun Club.
Special thanks to all who send cards, visited with him, and called. He greatly appreciated that.
A funeral service in celebration of Dennis' life will be held on Wednesday at 10:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 3670 East Market St. York PA 17402, with Donna Hoffman officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis' memory can be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020